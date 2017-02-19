Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said that he stopped criticising President Muhammadu Buhari since he travelled abroad for treatment because anybody could fall sick.

He also advised All Progressives Congress Chieftains to stop disturbing Buhari with needless visits and let him enjoy his rest.

The Governor said this during a live programme tagged, ‘Meet Your Governor’ aired on the state-owned Ekiti Television and Radio Stations on Saturday.

Fayose, while praying for sound health for the president, said his desire for a better Nigeria accounted for why he had been criticising the Federal Government when things were not done the right way.

‎He explained that he had stopped criticising the president since he travelled abroad for medical attention because anyone could fall sick and the president should be allowed to enjoy his rest.

“I don’t have any problem with the president; the only problem I have is with his handlers. They will say something today and say another tomorrow. Anybody can fall sick.

“I have not been criticising the president because he is sick. When he comes back and he is not doing the right thing, we will continue to criticise him,” he said.

Describing the visits by some All Progressives Congress chieftains to the president as a make-belief and too much of eye service, Fayose said it would not have been necessary if the people knew the truth from the onset.

“It is God that gives power to whoever He wills. As humans, we can fall sick. But people should allow him to rest.

“Some people are visiting him to convince people that he is well; that is a make-belief and too much of eye-service.”