Reacting to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s claim that some church leaders are not only encouraging corruption but also celebrating people with questionable character, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has advised the former president to stop accusing people of corruption.
Obasanjo made the accusation in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, April 8 at the 2017 Convention Lecture of Victory Life Bible Church International while speaking on the theme, “The role of the church in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.”
In a statement issued, on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said that if anyone must accuse the church in Nigeria of promoting corruption, that person should not be Obasanjo, adding that the former president presided over the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria.
“Where did Obasanjo get the stupendous wealth he is parading since he was a pauper before he became president? Where did he get the trillions of naira that he deployed to his failed third term bid?
“How can Obasanjo, under whose tenure, Nigeria witnessed the Halliburton scandal be sermonising about corruption?”
Fayose restated that it was during Obasanjo’s reign as president that governors were made to donate N10m each to the building of his library
“Isn’t compelling state governors to make donations to the personal project of a serving president part of corruption?,” Fayose queried.
Maintaining that Obasanjo was the father of corruption in the present day Nigeria, Fayose asked, “Who introduced the politics of ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags to the National Assembly?
“Who was the president when sacks of money were displayed on the floor of the House of Representatives as bribe money given to some Reps members to impeach the then Speaker, Ghali N’abba?
“Under whose administration was the out-of-court settlement in the controversial $1.09bn Malabu oil block initiated in 2006?”
I don’t still know why Obansanjo is talking on political matters. In fact since the day he left PDP he became rest in peace. Who is most corrupt than Olusegun Obansanjo in Nigeria? All the privatization we did in this country, has he forgotten so soon? The money he pumped to NEPA and know any result was recorded until when Saint Goodluck and Late Musa Yar’adua did there best before we had new infrastructural development. please Baba, stop pushing words out of our mouth. I have been expecting Mohammed Buhari to do justice by sending Obansanjo back to prison. Obansanjo is one of the Elders that are giving our country problems. Because they talk when they needed to keep quiet, they attack when they needed to give fatherly advice. Baba you have not come to rule Nigeria forever. You should know that your time is up, or else you will face a lot of criticism. Is our turn the younger generation to make decisions in this country and to rule our country.