Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Friday, June 9, weighed in on the domestic violence women suffer from their spouses, warning men to desist from poor treatment of women.

Fayose, who described women as the mirrors through which the society sees their husbands, said any man found beating up his wife, should be medically examined to ascertain the state of his mental health.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti during an interactive session with primary school teachers and local government workers.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor also likened women to a bed, saying a man would lie on the bed the way he had laid it. The governor, who was not pleased with the shoes worn by some female participants, ordered his aides to bring shoes for them.

The governor helped the lucky women to‎ put on the shoes. Fayose, who celebrated women in the state‎ in an unprecedented manner last March during the International Women’s Day, said women were a special breed that must be protected from domestic violence and human trafficking. “Those who beat up their wives are only bringing curses on their heads. ‎

A woman is a reflection of her husband and how her husband treats her. They are delicate and must be treated as such. Our administration has been consistent in implementing policies and programmes that are designed to make life better for them. “Any good done to a woman is done to the whole family. We must accord them their due respect,” he said.