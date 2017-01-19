Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that the abysmal performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will play against come 2019.

He added that said Nigerians does not need to reject the counselling of the party because they are already weary of APC.

This is just as the governor noted that there was a wide difference in the tolerance levels of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose stated this in Ado Ekiti during an interactive session with some journalists.

A press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, on Wednesday, regretted that under the two years of the APC government, Buhari had made life worse for the people rather than improving their lots.

“Nigeria of our dream is not what we see now. All what I said about President Buhari are coming to pass. Before the polls, I said people should not vote for him. Nigerians are hungry and they are regretting. If nobody contests against Buhari in 2019, Buhari will lose. Nigerians don’t need counselling to know that they should not vote Buhari in 2019. It is obvious.

“Majority of those who voted for him never really knew him as they were mostly in their 40s, people who were toddlers when he ruled Nigeria as a military man in the 80s. Apart from his military nature, he does not have what it takes to run Nigeria. His government then was run by (Tunde) Idiagbon.