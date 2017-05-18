The ministerial position of Kayode Fayemi has been described as a wasted opportunity to Ekiti State, Governor Ayo Fayose has said.

Fayose insisted that Fayemi, who is the Minister Mines and Steel Development in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, has not impacted positively in Ekiti State, especially with helping to tap the huge mineral potentials of the state.

The governor also declared that critical stakeholders loyal to Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi’s group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would defect to another party, if Senator Ali Modu Sheriff wins the appeal pending at the Supreme Court.

The Governor made the remarks, on Thursday, May 18 while holding a town hall meeting with youths at the Government House ground in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayose said his predecessor was holding the ministerial position in trust for the people of Ekiti State, but he

claimed that the minister has failed to use his current position to impact Ekiti positively since his appointment.

His words, “The people of Ekiti State must ask Fayemi and other APC appointees what they have been doing with their positions. Some were appointed as board chairmen and members in President Muhammadu

“I believe Fayemi was aware of the mineral potentials of this state and what we expected from him is to use his position to the benefit of this state as minister in charge of mines.

“The question to ask is what have they brought to Ekiti? We have seen Fayemi junketing to Sokoto and Kanfanchan on solid minerals trip, but what has he done with the one here in Ekiti, our people must ask him.

When election comes, they will say be boasting that they will win election here, this is not possible. We will show them our superiority here in politics in 2018.

“They robbed our party in Edo State and same in Ondo State. Nobody can steal our votes here in Ekiti, because I am on ground and I will tell them I am the master of the game”.