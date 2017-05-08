The recent release of 82 Chibok girls by Boko Haram is aimed at diverting Nigerians’ attention away from the health of President Muhammadu Buhari says Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

He stated this in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi.

The governor said Buhari resorted to “flying dubious kites and selling cheap dummies” to distract the people.

He also insisted that the Chibok girls were not abducted.

“What is not missing cannot be found… discerning Nigerians understand that the stories do not add up.

“Right now, a matter of urgent national importance arresting the attention of all and sundry is that of the president’s health.

“While I continue to pray, in conjunction with other Nigerians, for the president’s quick recovery, I condemn without equivocation this shameless playing on the intelligence and psyche of Nigerians taking undue advantage of the vexed issue of the so-called Chibok girls.

“It has become the style of this government to distract attention but the truth will be told some day.

“The questions are: Which Chibok girls are they talking about? Chibok girls who purportedly were writing Physics WAEC examinations but cannot speak simple English? Chibok girls who were shielded from the media? Till today the media have not been allowed access to the so-called Chibok girls.

“When is the next batch of Chibok girls coming? When is the next make-believe?

“When there is the need for another cover-up, distraction and diversion of the people’s attention and focus, they will fly their usual kite and sell the self-same jaded dummy,” he said.