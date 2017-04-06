Ekiti State Governor and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose, has opened the lid on his face-off with former Governor, Kayode Fayemi and how anybody that faces him would be in trouble.

He recalled in an interview on AIT’s People, Politics and Power program, on Thursday, April 6 how All Progressives Congress national leader begged him to work for Fayemi in 2012.

He also stated that he will be president of Nigeria someday, adding that he was a better leader than President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Normally I speak to Nigerians on the court of public opinion. Fayemi called to congratulate after I won the election, he invited me to his office and said we were going to work together.

“Few days after he started playing to the gallery, they did everything possible to make sure I was not sworn-in.

“They said I slapped a judge, I have always said they should allow the judge tell the public if I slapped him.

“If Fayemi feels like coming back, it is a legitimate decision, let him do that by first getting the ticket of his political party. If APC wins one local government in Ekiti come 2018, I will concede that election.

“I was part of Fayemi’s victory in 2010, I was in exile then but spoke with teachers on phone to vote him, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu begged me at Bourdillion to work for Fayemi.

“The Supreme Court said it can’t reverse itself when Segun Oni approached it to do so.

“I have never met the Supreme Court justices who said Fayemi begged them to give judgment against me in his favour, such should not be taken for granted.

“I immortalised Fayemi’s deputy by erecting a befitting edifice in her name, we did this for posterity.

“I don’t have ambition to be president but I can be president of Nigeria and I will perform better than they are doing.

“My name is Peter The Rock, you hit me, you die, I hit you, you die. They will meet me in Ekiti, they should forget about hijacking Ekiti, the power of the people is greater than those of us in power. The people are on my side.