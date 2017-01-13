Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said he is waiting for divine instructions before he picks who will succeed him as the governor of the state come October 2018.

He stated this in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday evening while flagging off the last phase of the dualisation of the town’s main road, as contained in a press release on Thursday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayose, who was reacting to the demand by the people of the town that Ikere-Ekiti should produce the next governor of the state, said he had taken the matter to God in prayers and was waiting for God’s directive.

While saying that Ikere-Ekiti, like any other town in the state could produce their children to seek election into the office of the governor of the state, he urged the people ‎to also take the matter before God.

‎”With God all things are possible. I will advise you to ‎take the matter to the Lord in prayers since you are legitimately qualified like any other town in the state. As a leader of the party, I must create a level playing ground for all aspirants. It is God who puts people in positions of authority.

‘I am currently waiting on God to give me the directive on who to support for the coming election. As for when I will come out with my choice of candidate, we still have over a year before the election and I hope that by the time we clock three years in office in October, the coast would have been clearer,” he said.