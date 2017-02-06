Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has siad that God has revealed to him he would rule Nigeria as a president in the future.

The Governor who also doubles as Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum disclosed this an Annual Media Get-Together, held at the Government House, Ado Ekiti on Saturday night and that the revelation about becoming a future Nigerian leader was made known to him by God.

“It is according to God’s will that I will one day become the president of Nigeria

“Do not bother to ask me questions as to how this will materialise, I also do not know how it will happen but all I know is that I shall one day occupy the presidential villa, not as a visitor but as president

He claimed to be in the good book of most Nigerians, whom he said would always be ready to make God’s plans for him come to pass at the appointed time.