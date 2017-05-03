Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed he does not want to contest for a Senatorial seat in the next general electons.

He attributed his reason for not wanting to contest for any post to the fact that he wants to continue to agitate for a better Nigeria.

He however, refused to comment on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, when asked by journalists, saying he would watch events as they unfold before making any comment on the issue.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, May 3 during a meeting with civil servants on grade levels one to seven in the state civil service.

Fayose, who saluted the workers for their courage and perseverance in the face of economic recession culminating in unstable payment of salaries, urged them to discountenance the rumour that he had received the second tranche of the Paris Club loan refund.

He explained that what the state got so far was N8.8bn, which was shared between the state and local governments, “with over 70 per cent of it expended on the payment of salaries instead of the 50 per cent agreed with the Federal Ministry of Finance.”

He advised the workers to register at the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in the interest of Ekiti.

“I don’t want to contest again, not even for senatorial race in 2019. One thing I have learnt was that, Ekiti people don’t normally participate in some government policies where data are collated. And it used to affect us in getting extra grants or favour from the Federal Government and international agencies.