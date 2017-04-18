The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the unclaimed funds recovered in hidden places by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision.

Fayose said it is making mockery of the anti-corruption war of the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forunm also said it was absurd for the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to claim that looters had resorted to burying stolen funds in their backyards, deep forests and burial grounds.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 17 by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose accused the presidency of providing cover for treasury looters who are members of the All Progressives Congress.

He said, “Looters in the Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, especially those being compensated for funding the election of the President in 2015 bury their own loots in the Villa with Presidential protection,

“Should it be wrong for other supposed looters that do not have presidential protection like their All Progressives Congress counterparts to bury their loots in burial grounds probably for spiritual protection?”

“Nigerians can no longer be fooled with stage-managed loots recoveries, with no traceable owners (looters), especially when the loots are traceable to close associates of the president and his cabinet members.

“Obviously, this so-called anti-corruption war has become a laughing stock with N49m found in Kaduna Airport, N448m discovered in a shop at Victoria Island, Lagos and N13bn found in Ikoyi, Lagos, neither having owners nor the identities of owners of the properties where the money was found known.”

Fayose explained that it was either the monies recovered belonged to members of Buhari’s government or they were being planted by the government to sustain “its fake anti-corruption fight in the minds of the people.”

“Enough of stage-managed and fake anti-corruption war aimed solely at opposition figures, especially presidential hopefuls in the 2019 election.”