Nigeria has experienced more killings under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration than what the country had experienced since independence.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose made this huge allegation on Sunday while reacting to the continuous killings in Southern Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum wondered why nobody has been arrested in connection with the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Fayose said, “No herdsman or masterminds of the Kaduna killings has been brought to justice till date.

“The Federal Government should pay attention to the economy they destroyed and revamp it and save Nigerians from hunger ravaging the land.

“We were not been badly divided as a nation as we are under the Buhari-led administration.

“The killings under this government in 18 months are more than what they have been all put together since independence.”