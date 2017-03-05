Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has once again attacked former President Olusegun Obasanjo for always wanting to see himself as saints and should instead emulate statesmen like former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

According to the governor, Abubakar and other statesmen who work hard to keep Nigeria stable and united do not see themselves as saints.

Fayose stated this while answering questions after a visit to the former military head of state in his Abuja residence.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, quoted the governor as praising Abubakar for his roles, especially before and after the 2015 general elections, in ensuring stability in the country.

In his remarks, Abubakar congratulated Fayose on his election as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

He also said he had been reading about Fayose’s activities as a leading opposition figure in Nigeria.

He added that democracy needed a virile opposition to thrive and make progress and commended Fayose for the various developmental projects being executed in Ekiti State.

Asked by reporters if he would embark on such a visit to Obasanjo, Fayose said, “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo must take a cue from somebody like General Abdulsalami Abubakar who is working for the unity and stability of the country.

“President Obasanjo must behave like a true statesman. His major weakness is that he does not see anything good in other people or what they do except what he does himself.”