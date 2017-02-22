The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff has been described as a general without soldiers and one whose desperation made him prostrate while holding a quran to beg to become chairman.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said this in reaction to the court of appeal judgment that favoured Sheriff in the leadership tussle between him and Ahmed Markafi.

In a statement by Idowu Adelusi, his chief press secretary, Fayose said influential people in the party were solidly behind Markafi.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a general without soldiers let alone having a battalion. If he is sure of his stand and strength, let him go for a popularity contest with senator Ahmed Markafi,” he said.

“The court cannot choose our chairman for us. This issue is about democracy and the people. It is the PDP members that can decide who their leaders are. This, they have demonstrated in the Port Harcourt convention that was done in accordance with the constitution of the party.

Fayose claimed Sheriff once flew into Port Harcourt from Abuja to meet him and Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, over the party’s leadership matter.

“He flew from Abuja to meet us in Port Harcourt. He came, prostrated, he held a Quran in his left hand and was saying, ‘Fayose, du Allah, I beg, don’t let me be shamed,” Fayose said.

“He was begging; we now told him, ‘you are not chairman yet, you are playing all these pranks, we are worried.’”