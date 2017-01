It seems the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has got himself a new personal driver as Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, was seen driving the controversial clergyman who is in his state for a crusade.

Fayose on Wednesday prevented DSS officials from arresting Suleman over his comments on the religious crisis in some parts of the North. Fayose drove Suleman to his crusade ground yesterday night.

