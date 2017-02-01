Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has thrown his weight behind the proposed nationwide protests to be led by music star, 2face Idibia against the Federal Government over the hardship in the country.

The governor who made his plans known via his twitter handle on Monday, January 30, declared his total support to the organisers of the protest, saying enough is enough.

Recall that Tuface last week, announced his intention to organize a nationwide protest against the Buhari administration’s which he said had left too many Nigerians languishing in poverty with little to be hopeful for about the future.