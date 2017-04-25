Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja to show his support for the detained leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and to watch the proceedings of his ongoing trial.

Fayose was already seated in the courtroom for over 30 minutes before Kanu and his co-accused were produced in court by prison officials at about 10.05am on Tuesday.

The governor was decked in red attire with a red cap typical of Igbo culture to match.

When Kanu arrived the courtroom, his attention was drawn by his lawyers to Fayose who was said to be waiting for him.

Fayose stood up and had a hug with the Biafra nation agitator.

After exchanging pleasantries, Fayose moved back to his seat while Kanu took a seat on the other side of the aisle.

After some minutes the governor crossed over the aisle to take a seat beside Kanu.

They had a brief chat before Fayose returned to his original seat.