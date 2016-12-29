Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the purported leaked telephone conversation between him and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over the Rivers rerun election.

In the audio leaked by Saharareporters, the two heard mocking the army in the role they played in the election while Fayose was hailing Wike for how he outsmarted the army.

Fayose through his special assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka said;

“If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience.”

He added that they were obviously being threatened by the complimentary comments of notable Nigerians like Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and others about him because those comments negate the cabal’s evil intentions.

The governor described the DSS recording telephone conversations of Nigerians and leaking them to Sahara Reporters to publish as the height of the political rascality, manipulation, oppression, suppression and irresponsibility by agents of the federal government that are trying so hard to cover up the crimes they perpetrated against the people of Rivers State.

“They should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti government house so that they can do per seconds live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology,” he said.