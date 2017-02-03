Following a statement credited to Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni that the force would stop a planned nationwide protest, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said that leaders must listen to public opinion.

The protest which is to be led by music star, 2face Idibia who has also been druming support for it in the past days via his social media platforms has attracted massive support.

Idibia’s plan to stage the protest in Lagos on February 6 had been reportedly supported by Fayose who had indicated his readiness to be part of the peaceful protest.

Fatai Owoseni, had said intelligence report indicated that criminals might hijack the planned protest and therefore vowed to stop the protest.

Fayose in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, dissmissing the police’s stand as a ploy to stop a legitimate civil act.

Fayose said, “Leadership is about accountability. To be accountable, leaders must listen to public opinion either by civil and peaceful protest.

“The court of appeal’s judgment in ANPP/IGP allows for such protest or gathering without police permit or interference as in advanced democracy. The protest is said to be for and about good governance. So who is afraid of the protest. Who does the police represent or representing in this issues?

“Nigerians are hungry and angry, our currency is above 500/$.

“Nepotism, extra judicial killings, disobedience to court order and human right abuses must stop. The conscience is an open wound and the guilty is afraid.”