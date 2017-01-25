Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose frustrated attempts by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the founder and president of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman in Ado Ekiti in the early hours of today.

Recall a video clip of the preacher telling his members how he instructed his security men to kill any Fulani herdsman found around him or his church premises and his charge for his members to protect themselves against Fulani herdsmen went viral over the weekend.

The cleric was in Ekiti for a two-day crusade, which was attended by Governor Fayose. He was later trailed to his hotel after visiting the Government House.

The DSS operatives encountered resistance from the hotel security, who demanded to know what their mission was. It led to the pastor alerting Fayose, who stepped in and stopped the attempt to arrest him.

Suleiman while narrating the incident said: “I came to Ado Ekiti for a crusade. But I had a premonition that I was being trailed after I preached that Christians should retaliate any attack or killings by the Fulani herdsmen.

“These Fulani headmen had turned many Christians to orphans and widowers but the time has come to protect ourselves.

“I received several calls from hidden numbers trying to locate where I am and I had warned my security not to allow any Fulani man to come nearer me.

“So when the men of DSS came in the middle of the night, I knew their mission and I had to call the Governor because if they arrest me, they will put this country on fire”

Fayose also added that he expected the DSS to invite Suleiman and not try to whisk him away in the middle of the night.

The Governor said: “I personally attended his crusade and I think it is wrong for a man of God who is armless that could be invited if they have any issue against him.

Watch Video Below;