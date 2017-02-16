Governor Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday stormed the Finance Ministry in Abuja to press for the release of Ekiti January allocation but did not meet Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun who was attending the Federal Executive Council meeting.

He cried out against what he termed an attempt by the Federal Government by victimise the people of the state by withholding the January allocation to the state.

Fayose said the action of the Federal Government was to get back at him over his consistent criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The Governor also alleged that the Federal Government was using the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFFC) to frustrate ongoing projects in the state through “frivolous” investigations.

“In the last three, four weeks, after the Federal Allocation Committee meeting, it is sad that Ekiti Federal Allocation for January has not been released,” Mr. Fayose said, while briefing journalists.

“Secondly, the budget support, for which we signed an ISPO for all states in Nigeria, Ekiti remains the only state not paid for the month of January. And it seems this is deliberate because up till now, no excuse or explanation has been given.

“I have written to the Federal Ministry of Finance, my Commissioner has been there, as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria, nobody is ready to talk to us.”

“We contacted the Honourable minister, all the directors at the Ministry of Finance, everybody is shying away from talking to us for the last 10 days now,” Mr. Fayose said.

“It is important to note that the allocation and budget support from Abuja is our legitimate right. We have done the needful on our part and nobody from their end has queried the process.

“I don’t know why the average civil servant in Ekiti State should be made to suffer because of politics, it is not my salary, it is the salary of the Ekiti civil servants.

“Doing this in the name of politics and to destabilize this state is not in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”