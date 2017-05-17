Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has disclosed that he will dump the People’s Democratic Party if the Supreme Court ruling does not favour the Makarfi-led caretaker committee in the leadership face-off with Sherrif.

According to a media report by Channels TV, Fayose said this to newsmen on Tuesday, May 16 while reacting to media reports that he had removed the name and logo of the PDP from his campaign office and mini signposts mounted on Ado and Ikere-Ekiti roads.

Fayose, however, stated that he remains a bona fide member of the PDP until the outcome of the court ruling.

Despite reconciliation efforts, the governor has stated several times that he does not recognise Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s leader.

On February 17, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had ruled that the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi was illegal and could not act on behalf of the PDP.