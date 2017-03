Ekiti State Governor and the Peoples’ Democratic Party Governos’ Forum chairman, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday, March 1 visited former Military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar at his Abuja residence.



The pictures of the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum with the former Nigerian leader were released on Thursday, March 2 morning by Fayose’s aide on new media Lere Olayinka.

