President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to reciprocate the mercy of God upon his life by releasing former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki and the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu from prison custody.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele, Fayose disclosed this on Monday, March 13 in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi.

Fayose admonished Buhari to reciprocate the mercy of God upon his life by also showering mercy on his fellow citizens.

He said: “You have received the mercy and favour of God. You have come back from medical vacation alive. By what people had said and by your own account, it is the mercy and favour of God that have seen you through as well as the prayers of everyone.

“It is incumbent on you to now also show mercy. I advise you to show mercy to Nnamdi Kanu and Sambo Dasuki and such other Nigerians that are suffering unjust, punitive, illegal, and unconstitutional incarceration under your directive or administration.

“Allow all those who have been granted bail by the court to enjoy their bail while their trial continues. This is the right, just, and merciful thing to do. To continue to disdain the court is reckless and unconstitutional. Moreover, it is a sin and it is oppressive.”