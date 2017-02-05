Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on the Federal Government to review corps members’ monthly allowance from N19,500 to N50,000.

According to him, the current allowance can no longer sustain them as Nigeria continues to grapple with recession.

Fayose also decried the deplorable state of the Ekiti National Youth Service Corps’ orientation camp in Ise/Emure, pledging an immediate release of N20m for its renovation.

Meanwhile, the Governor also alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had again frozen his personal accounts with Zenith Bank.

The governor said the bank refused to honour his cheque based on a directive from the EFCC when he went there on Friday.

This came three days after a Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, dismissed a motion for stay of execution of the judgment unfreezing the accounts for lacking in merit.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo while ruling on the motion filed by the EFCC against his judgment unfreezing the accounts and delivered on December 13 said that “once a judgment is being executed, you cannot stay the execution again.”

Fayose said, “This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law. If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself; acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them.”

He added that he had received revelations that he would be “number one” in the country.

“Have you noticed that every attempt to impeach me has failed? How I will get there don’t ask me.”