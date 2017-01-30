The Department of State Services (DSS) has been warned to shelve the idea of a planned detention of the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman and the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide International popularly known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose issued the warning and described the move by the DSS as an indirect invitation to religious crisis in the country.

Governor Fayose alleged: “There is plan to charge Apostle Suleman and Bishop Oyedepo for incitement and attempt to cause public disorder on Friday, and make sure that they are not granted so to get them remanded in Kuje Prison perpetually.”

He said this plan was to humiliate these men of God as well as silence them and create fear in other people that may want to speak against the heinous crime against humanity being committed daily, while perpetrators are being shielded by the Federal Government.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said the DSS should tell Nigerians how many of the Fulani herdsmen that killed thousands of Nigerians across the country have been arrested before going after Nigerians who merely expressed their frustration over the to failure of the Federal Government to protect them.

The governor said: “Even though the DSS has allowed commonsense to prevail by properly inviting Apostle Suleiman as against the gestapo manner with which the service attempted to abduct him last week Wednesday, it is still questionable that the DSS is more interested in a man who threatened to defend himself against any attack by Fulani herdsmen rather than those herdsmen that murdered thousands of Nigerians.

“It is sad and worrisome that after muzzling opposition politicians, judiciary and the press, the APC led federal government has taking its desperation to suppress dissenting voices in the country to the House of God.

“If the DSS had acted swiftly like it is doing on Apostle Suleman so-called inciting comments when people were being killed by herdsmen across the country, so many lives would have been saved.”

Fayose advised the government and the DSS not to go ahead with these plans as it will heat up the polity and threaten the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, calling on well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to desist from acts capable of throwing the country into further crisis.

