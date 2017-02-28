Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has advised South East people not believe words credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo that an Igbo person has a shot at the presidency.

Recall that Obasanjo had recently advocated for an Igbo President in 2019.

Obasanjo had said, “Irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South-East should have a go at the Presidency too.”

But Fayose in his reaction said the Ibogun-born politician, who had ruled Nigeria both as a Military Head of State and civilian President was only looking for relevance.

Speaking with The Sun, the fiery governor said, “Do you ever take Obasanjo serious? I don’t take him serious. By his nature, Obasanjo wants relevance at all times. We have worked with him and used to be his foot soldiers. I know him more than anybody in this country.

“He just talks, so that he would remain relevant. Do you see any other former President in the country running his mouth like his? If it is not the fact that he has a voice as a former head of state, where is Obasanjo’s constituency? Who are his followers?

“How many votes can Obasanjo win in his ward? We must say the truth and we must face the truth. Let’s give it to him, as a leader in this country, whoever has governed this country before would remain our leader, but he must equally recall and admit that he is becoming more fairly negative than working towards national building.”