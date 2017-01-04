Feyisetan, the wife of Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has said God will expose all her husband’s enemies this year. She also said all those who pretend to be close to her husband but are secretly working against him will be exposed this year asking residents of the state not to listen to evil prophecies about her husband.

Mrs Fayose said this during this year’s edition of the annual thanksgiving service organised by the office of the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Fayose on Religious matters, Pastor Seyi Olusola in Ekiti.