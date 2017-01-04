Feyisetan, the wife of Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has said God will expose all her husband’s enemies this year. She also said all those who pretend to be close to her husband but are secretly working against him will be exposed this year asking residents of the state not to listen to evil prophecies about her husband.
Mrs Fayose said this during this year’s edition of the annual thanksgiving service organised by the office of the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Fayose on Religious matters, Pastor Seyi Olusola in Ekiti.
“Every enemy pretending as friends, close to the government of Ayo Fayose and working against the government , the Lord will expose them with shame this year. Enough is enough. Don’t listen to whatever prophecies you are hearing from anyone. Anybody can say whatever they feel, but God has given all the power to turn every negative utterances to your favour. Confess positive things about Ekiti and it shall be so, no matter what any one says. God has assured me through Isaiah 41:13, saying ‘Fear not’, there are 365 ‘fear nots’ in the Bible, one for each day in a year. God continued saying: for I the lord thy God will hold thy right hand , saying unto thee, fear not I’ll help thee” The Lord said He will help us and we should fear not. I pray the Lord will give us the grace and enablement to hold these words and confess them daily.”she said