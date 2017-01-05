The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a whopping sum of N4.6 billion for the purchase of fire fighting equipment.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau disclosed this while speaking to statehouse correspondents after the meeting held yersterday, January 5.

He added that the last time fire fighting equipment were bought in Nigeria by the government was in 1996.

“The Federal Executive Council has approved the procurement of some fire fighting equipment. The last time such equipment were procured was sometime in 1996 and so equipment in the inventory were those procured between 1985 and 1996 and since then there was no procurement” he said