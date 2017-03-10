A ghastly motor accident along 9th mile round-about in Enugu State in Enugu on Thursday, March 9 has taken the life of a female corper set to pass out next month.

The horrific accident reportedly happened immediately after her CDS meeting.

According to reports, the truck driver was trying to make a U-turn on high speed while the bus was picking passengers by the side of the road and the collision happened.

7 others were reportedly injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital. The identity of the female corp member remains unknown and her pictures remain unavailable.

See more photos below;