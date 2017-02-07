A female Corp member who graduated from Lead City University in 2016 passed away at the Clinic Department of the Orientation camp in Kaima, Kolokuma-Opokoma, Bayelsa State.

Olajumoke Deborah Abetesola, died after an asthma attack on Friday, February 3rd after efforts by health workers to save her life failed.

A source, who spoke to THISDAY said the victim suffered her first attack a week after she arrived the camp, but was assisted by her colleagues.

“My friend told me that when the deceased suffered her first attack in camp, she helped her to overcome it. But we don’t know what happened when a similar attack that took her life happened” the source said.

Her body has since been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kauzure,has dispatched a delegation of senior NYSC officials from the headquarters in Abuja to Kaiama to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Olajumoke.