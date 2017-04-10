Another member of the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC in Enugu State has died after drowning at a hotel swimming pool.

The yet to be identified female corps member allegedly drowned on Saturday, April 8 at a hotel swimming pool at Ugwuoba community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Tthe Enugu State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, (SP), who confirmed this in a statement on made available on Sunday, disclosed that the Command had arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

According to Amaraizu, “a group of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members had gone to a hotel at Ugwuoba in Enugu State identified as Hotel De Oranzi Resort, Agungwu Ugwuoba for swimming. “In the ensuing swimming rendezvous amongst the celebrating corps members, one of them whose name is yet to be established allegedly got drowned.

“She was later rescued and rushed to General Hospital, Amaku in Awka, Anambra State, (since Oji River Local Government Area shares boundary with Awka) for medical attention but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”