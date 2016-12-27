The leader of a five-member gang has been arrested and is being held at Kamwangi Police Station in Kiambu County after she allegedly led her gang to commit a crime at a bar in Kiria Village, Kenya on Friday morning, Dec. 23.

According to Gatundu North OCPD Reuben Muli, police on patrol nabbed the gang at 3am while attempting to break into Wachege Bar located in Kirai Centre using crude weapons such as pangas, an axe, metal rod and fork jembes.

Four of the five-member gang escaped into the darkness, while their leader identified by her fictitious name Wamboo hurriedly hopped up onto a waiting motorbike before speeding off.

Wamboo who was being pursued by police fell off the motorbike shortly thereafter, before being arrested.