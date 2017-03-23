Two members of the God’s Bible Church in Lagos State on Wednesday, March 22 dragged the 41-year old female Bishop of the church, Rev. Mrs Adline Ngozi before an Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court for defrauding them of N2m.

The two women, Mrs Temitope Kadri and Dr. Mrs Ishaq Olanrewaju alleged the female clergy obtained the sum of N1 million each from them under the guise of investing in a five-year deposit scheme with an interest of N100, 000 every month.

They reportedly fell into the trap, agave her the money since last year and have been expecting the returns since.

But to their utmost shock, they realized that the whole investment was a scam.

However, when the victims asked for return of their money, the Imo State-born clergy reportedly threatened to place a curse on them to scare them from demanding for the money.

The victims consequently reported the matter to the police at Idimu division.