25-year-old Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni, a female preacher, in Benin Republic, has declared that she is God and her mission on earth is to defeat the devil.

In the Very Holy Church of Jesus Christ of Baname, Tchranvoukinni’s business partner is a self-styled Pope and devotees pledge to end the reign of the Devil.

She claimed she fell from heaven with the divine mission of tackling devil and his agents in the world.

Tchranvoukinni’s church has since been expelled from the Benin community of churches because of their charismatic theologies.

It was gathered that five members of her church suffocated to death after they were asked to lock themselves up inside a sealed room with burning incense while praying for deliverance.

Tchranvoukinni who is said to call herself ‘Perfect’ and ‘God’s Holy Spirit’, has also ordained her partner, Pope Christopher XVIII.

The Church’s spokesman Cardinal Cesaire Agossa who has continued to defend Tchranvoukinni, insists that she is a divine messenger.

“People do not understand that the Holy Spirit Creator of Heaven and Earth uses the body of Perfect as its temple.

Her mission is to end the reign of Beelzebub, to succeed in exterminating sorcery and all evil spirits that prevent mankind from developing.”

