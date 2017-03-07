A truck on Monday, February 6 crushed to death a female pupil of Community Secondary School, Adazi-Ani, in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, who was sent out of school for not paying her school fees.

The truck was said to have lost control as a result of brake failure.

PUNCH gathered through an eyewitness, Mr. Abuchi Okwara, that the JSS2 pupil, whose name was given as Chinyere, was sent out by the school’ s authorities.

“They were three that were sent out of the school for not paying their school fees. But Chinyere was the one that was killed by the truck.

“The incident took place at about 9am near the school.

“It was while they were heading home that she was killed while others escaped by a whisker. The vehicle severed her head from her body,” Okwara said.