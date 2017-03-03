Oil deport belonging to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was attacked in the early hours of Friday, March 3 by a suspected Boko Haram female suicide bomber.

The bomber died immediately, while 3 tankers laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) are currently on flames.

A source disclosed to DAILY POST that the NNPC depot, located along Damboa road, Maiduguri, was attacked by 6.05am on Friday.

The source also disclosed that the body of the female bomber and another burnt body (male) have been so far recovered.

As at the time of filing this report, the men of Federal Fire Service were battling to prevent the inferno from escalating to the main depot building.

