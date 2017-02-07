Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has admitted that he is not directly in touch with the president.

Adesina who said this on Channels TV this morning added that he only speaks with those around him in London.

“Daily. I am not saying I speak with him directly but I am in touch with London daily. People around him, we speak daily” he said

Femi says he does not know when President Buhari will be coming back

“In his communication to the National Assembly, that was not indicated. We just have to stay with what he has told us but what I will just say is that the President may be coming back sooner than people think because we hear all the rumors, we see all the malice, all the mischief against the President. All those people will be surprised. The President may be coming back sooner than they think.”.

He says no one can compare the Yar’Adua scenario with what is happening to President Buhari now

“You can’t compare the Yar’Adua scenario/saga with what is happening now. Then you could ask for daily updates because the President left the country without anybody been told where he was headed and why he was going there. Two, he did not transfer power to his then deputy, the Vice President. That is not the situation now. When the President was leaving on January 19th, we issued a statement. He was going on vacation and he would do routine medical checkups. Now when those medical checkups need to be extended, we also announced it that because he needed to still do more and get the results, he has asked for an extension. and then three, power has been transferred to the Vice President who is the Acting President” he said