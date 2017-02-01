Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity has compared Zahra Buhari’s wedding to former president Goodluck Jonathan’s daughter’s wedding.

He did this in defence of the president and his daughter’s wedding which held some weeks ago where he countered claims that Zahra Buhari’s wedding was extravagant.

The president’s aide who made this known while speaking during a radio interview said:

“Yes you saw pictures but pictures can be deceptive, pictures will not give you the exact impression, it doesn’t communicate the exact thing that happened. I was at that wedding. I was the master of ceremony at the wedding launch. Despite the fact that it was the president’s daughter’s wedding, I will say it was modest.”

“If you know our President, you will know that there is no ostentatious bone in his body. That wedding luncheon was modest for a sitting president. I don’t like to compare but we were here when President Jonathan’s daughter got married. You know the number of cars that she got, 80”.

The presidential media aide said he doesn’t know if Zahra got any cars as a wedding gift because he didn’t see one. He added that if at all any flamboyance was exhibited at the wedding, it must have been from the family of Zahra’s husband, the Indimi’s who are very wealthy.