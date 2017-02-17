Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has said that the president will not speak to Nigerians as he has a right to his vacation.

The president’s extended vacation in the UK has caused a stir in the country with many speculating about his state of health.

Adesina, during a Thursday programme on TVC, said the president has a right to his vacation and there was no need to intrude.

On the issue of the president’s health, he said: “It is a matter of opinion and that those who say are welcome to their opinion as there are some people who don’t want to believe the word of other people and no matter what you say or do you have not done it well hence you leave them to their opinion.”

“If Buhari will speak to Nigerians it will be his choice, his prerogative. We don’t need to intrude. What some people want to do is to ram it down his throat willy-nilly. It is a point of principle that Buhari is not speaking to Nigerians.”