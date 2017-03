The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said President Muhammadu Buhari would send a letter to the national assembly on Monday, March 13 before he can formally resume his duties.

Adesina said the letter would make Buhari’s return to the country formal and constitutional.

“PMB will Monday transmit letter to N’ Assembly on his return to the country. That makes his return to work formal, and constitutional,” he wrote on Twitter