Following the attacks he has got for saying he does not speak directly to President Muhammadu Buhari who is in London for medical vacation, Femi Adesina has said some people prefer to be lied to, but such persons will not “get it from this spokesman”.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Special adviser to the President on media and publicity said he had made an eternal commitment to speak the truth “no matter what”.

“Some folks would rather be lied to. But they won’t get it from this spokesman. An eternal commitment to the truth, no matter what. God rules,” he tweeted.

Lately, Adesina has been under fire over comments made on the health status of his principal, who is in the United Kingdom on a medical vacation.

On Tuesday, Adesina told Channels Television that he does not speak directly with Buhari, but that those around him have said “the president is fine”.

“I’m in touch with London daily, I’m not saying I speak with him direct, but I’m in touch with London daily, people around him we speak daily,” he had said.