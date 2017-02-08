Following the attacks he has got for saying he does not speak directly to President Muhammadu Buhari who is in London for medical vacation, Femi Adesina has said some people prefer to be lied to, but such persons will not “get it from this spokesman”.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Special adviser to the President on media and publicity said he had made an eternal commitment to speak the truth “no matter what”.
“Some folks would rather be lied to. But they won’t get it from this spokesman. An eternal commitment to the truth, no matter what. God rules,” he tweeted.
Lately, Adesina has been under fire over comments made on the health status of his principal, who is in the United Kingdom on a medical vacation.
On Tuesday, Adesina told Channels Television that he does not speak directly with Buhari, but that those around him have said “the president is fine”.
“I’m in touch with London daily, I’m not saying I speak with him direct, but I’m in touch with London daily, people around him we speak daily,” he had said.
5 on “‘Some Nigerians Prefer To Be Lied To But They Won’t Get It From Me’ – Femi Adesina”
NA WA OOH.That means if you start to lie,Nigeria will be finished.
Because that is what you have been selling to them
WHO CARES ABOUT THE DEATH OF TERRORISTS(BOKOHARAM AND FULANI HERDSMEN– 1&4WORLD TERRORISTS)LEADER? DEAD AND FORGOTTEN.YOU ALL IN ZOO WILL REMAIN UNDER ADESINA’S HYPOCRICY WHILE PAEDOPHILE MBUHARI WILL BE BURIED IN MECCA.DEAD LIKE ANIMAL INDEED ACCORDING TO HIS WILL AND ZOO-LEADERSHIP SHOULD BE HANDED OVER TO OSINBAJO.BUT BIAFRAN RESTORATION IS NOT NEGOTIABLE WITH OSINBAJO/YORUBAS OR DEAD MBUHARI/HAUSA-FULANI TERRORISTS. BIAFRALAND FOR BIAFRANS AND ZOO NIGERIA FOR YORUBA-HAUSA/FULANIS.#OSINBAJO MUST BE CAREFUL AS INFORMATION REACHING ZIONISTS INDICATES A PLOT TO ASSASSINATE HIM BY ALL MEANS WITH SARAKI A PREFERABLE CANDIDATE TO HAND TERRORISTS POWER LATER. ALSO,THE EVIL BRITAIN IS SECRETLY DELIBERATING THE POSSIBILITY OF A NORTHERN COUP TO OVERTHROW OSINBAJO.#BIAFRA IS RISING#ISRAEL IS RISING#BIAFRA OR DEATH.
REST IN HELL OH TERRORIST MBUHARI,THE 25TH ISLAMIST OF THE WORLD.BURY THE IDIOTIC TERRORIST IN MECCA PLS.
IN THEIR OPENNESS,THEY PRETEND TO LOVE THE TERRORIST MBUHARI WHILE IN SECRET,THEY ARE HAPPY THAT THE ISLAMIC TERRORIST IS DEAD AND TO BE REPLACED BY THEM.IDIOTS CALLED HAUSA/FULANIS AND YORUBAS IN ZOO NIGERIA. BIAFRA LIVES! BIAFRA RISING!!#BIAFRA OR DEATH#ZOO MUST FALL.