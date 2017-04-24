Following the expulsion of a PUNCH correspondent, Olalekan Adetayo from Aso Rock by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief Security Officer, Bashir Abubakar, the Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to the President has denied the Presidency ’s spokespersons were consulted before before the correspondent was expelled.

In a series of tweets, Adesina extricated his office and the Presidency from the issue.

He had tweeted, “We weren’t consulted in the media office by the CSO before he expelled The Punch reporter. President Buhari is committed to press freedom.

“An amicable solution would be found to The Punch reporter matter. President Buhari does not intend to muzzle the media in any way.