Footage of an interview where Buhari’s spokesman Femi Adesina allegedly told singer Dede Mabiaku to shut up has emerged.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President Buhari on Media and Personality, Femi Adesina and Mabiaku on Monday were guests on Lagos Talk 91.3 FM where they had a heated discussion which resulted in the spokesman telling Dede Mabiaku to shut up on a live radio show.

This however led to Dede Mabiaku storming out of the radio studio during the program.

Watch Video Below

