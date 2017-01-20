Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that President Buhari deserves to go on a vacation because even God rested on the seventh day after creation.
While speaking to state house correspondents after President Buhari’s departure, Adesina said
“The president is going to rest. You know that God did work of creation for six days and on the seventh day he rested. So if God needed to rest, how much more human being? So the president is just going to rest and the statement we have released is straightforward. He will go on this leave and during the leave he will do routine medical checkups.”