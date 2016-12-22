In a move to make it easier for the Federal Government to recover stolen money, a new policy on whistle blowing that aims to encourage Nigerians to report financial and other related crimes to relevant authorities has been adopted.

The highlight of the policy is that whistleblowers whose revelations lead to recovery of money will be entitled to as much as 5 per cent of the recovered sum.

This new policy was approved Wednesday,December 21 at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council , chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari inside the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who announced the new policy to State House correspondents, said it is being put in place “in conjunction with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”.

She said the policy is a stop gap initiative until the National Assembly formally passes a law on whistle blowing before encouraging Nigerians to disclose financial crimes due to the passage of the new programme

According to her, the aim is to strengthen the fight against corruption by the Buhari administration.

The minister added that anyone who provides information leading to the recovery of fund will be entitled to not more than five per cent of the recovered sum.

Ms. Adeosun also said the government will set up a website and provide a phone number and email for people to use while also guranteeing the protection of whistleblowers since it would be based on anonymity.