The Federal Government has okayed the formation of a 29-member tripartite committee on N56, 000 minimum wage demand.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Ngige said the approval came after an extensive deliberation on the report of a technical committee on the issue, which he chaired.

“The matter needs to be thrashed out by all stakeholders, because already, employers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association have rejected the N56,000 minimum wage proposal,” the minister said.

The tripartite committee will be chaired by a seasoned technocrat appointed by the Federal Government, which will also nominate five of the members, while six state governors will also be members.