Justice Sylvester Ngwuta was on Thursday, April 20 arraigned by the Federal Government on mostly charges of false asset declaration before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja.

He pleaded not guilty to the amended eight counts preferred against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Shortly after the defendant took his plea, his lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), applied orally that the Justice of the apex court be granted bail in self-recognisance.

The request was not opposed by the lead prosecuting counsel, Mr. Umar Muhammed, who is the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation.

The tribunal headed by its Chairman, Danladi Umar, granted the bail application and fixed July 12 for commencement of trial.

Ngwuta is currently undergoing separate trial for money laundering and passport fraud charges preferred against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation before a Federal High Court in Abuja.