Senate President Bukola Saraki has had the case of false assets declaration and other related charges against him by the Federal Government closed.

The closure was made on Thursday at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja.

The Federal Government’s prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, announced this after an official of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Ilorin branch, Bayo Dauda, testified as the fourth and last prosecution witness.

In response, however, the senate President’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, said the defence would file a no-case submission.

By opting to file a no-case submission instead of opening defence, the defence team believes the prosecution with its documentary evidence tendered and testimony of its witnesses, was unable to prove any of the 18 counts preferred against Saraki.