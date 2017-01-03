The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande in a statement released Monday, January 2 said the payment of N5,000 monthly to one million vulnerable Nigerians has commenced.

He said the payment was effected through the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP).

According to the statement, one million Nigerians would receive N5,000 monthly payments under the CCT as a form of social safety net for the poorest and most vulnerable as budgeted for in the 2016 Budget.

Mr. Akande added that many of the beneficiaries have already reported receiving their first payments in the first batch that commenced last week.

“In the first batch that commenced last week, nine states would be covered, and many of the beneficiaries have already reported receiving their first payments by Friday last week, December 30, 2016.

According to the statement, the federal government, with the support of the World Bank, has adopted the CBT for developing the social register in the other states around the country for transparency, objectivity and credibility in the selection of the poorest and vulnerable Nigerians. Hence, the federal government will soon commence community mobilisation for the creation of the register in more states, to expand the scope and reach of the CCT across the country.